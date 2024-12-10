Holden Only Built 30 of These Utes—And You Can Buy One

Utes rock. Even though we no longer get them in the US (RIP Pontiac G8 ST), we can at least appreciate the funky car-based trucks from abroad. And this one's worth gawking over. It's an ultra-rare Holden VF SSV "Blue Meanie" that's heading to auction in Australia.

Holden built this special ute in 2013 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of Australia's most famous V-8 performance cars: The Holden Commodore SS VK Group A. Produced in 1985 by the Holden Dealer Team (HDT), it would go on to win races like the Nissan Mobil 500 at the Wellington Street Circuit in New Zealand and have success in the FIA Touring Car Championship in Europe.

Photo by: Collecting Cars

This tribute (also done up by HDT) has a matching "Perfect Blue" paint job and a similar Group A body kit to the original, complete with a letterbox grille, an HDT hood scoop, and black-painted chrome trim. Even the gloss-white 19-inch HDT Aero alloy wheels are nearly identical.

Under the hood is a powerful 6.0-liter LS V-8 engine done up with a new high-performance cam, an intake kit, an updated ECU, dual-valve springs, a 3-inch exhaust system with high-flow catalytic converters—and more. All told, it sends 463 horsepower to the rear wheels through a good ol' fashioned six-speed manual transmission.

Inside, you'll find a fully furnished cabin with new sport bucket seats and HDT embroidery aplenty. It also comes with modern niceties like parking sensors, cruise control, an infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, and a power driver's seat.

Photos by: Collecting Cars

What do you think?

It's one of only 30 examples the company produced for the Blue Meanie's 30th anniversary, alongside a matching Commodore sedan. Holden ceased production of all Commodore utes in 2017 before shuttering the company just four years later, which makes this handsome vehicle even more rare.

Unfortunately for us Americans, this lovely ute isn't available Stateside—it will be heading to auction in Sydney in just a few days. It has just over 75,000 miles (120,934 kilometers) on the odometer, but the auction house doesn't list an estimated asking price.

33 Source: Collecting Cars

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy