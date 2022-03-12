Even though Holden-badged cars never landed on US shores, some models still landed here. These include the last Pontiac GTO, Pontiac G8, the underappreciated Chevrolet SS, and the police-spec-only Caprice. We were sad when GM announced that it was retiring the Australian marque, capping a rich history spanning over a century.

But just because Holden is gone, it doesn't mean it's forgotten. In its home market, the brand still gets a lot of love from the aftermarket community. Case in point, check out this bagged and boosted VE Commodore Sportwagon.

The VE was the second to the last Australian-designed Commodore before the brand's demise in 2020. Glenn Tronic's Sportwagon is a rare model as it was one of the few SS V versions with a manual transmission. Off the showroom floor, these wagons came with a 6.0-liter V8 with 362 horsepower (270 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque. In other words, this was the Pontiac G8 wagon that North America never got.

Glenn bought the car stock but eventually wanted more out of the car's V8. He started with a naturally aspirated tune by beefing up the engine's internals. However, the lure of more horsepower was too tempting to pass up and fitted a large turbo. According to the car's owner, the extra boost gives this Commodore Sportwagon 1,129 horsepower (842 kilowatts). Despite the power, Glenn says his turbo wagon doesn't give him any problems in terms of reliability.

Readers from Down Under might notice the HDT (Holden Dealer Team) decals and details on this wagon. Rather than going for the "usual" HSV (Holden Special Vehicles) route, Glenn's HDT parts give it a retro vibe. Also, the blinds on the rear windows are as Australian as they come.

But aside from the substantial engine modifications, Glenn also put in an air suspension system. He's aware that bags divide opinion in the aftermarket world but adds that it's also what makes this build unique. The compressor eats up space in the cargo area, but there is still enough room to retain a degree of practicality.