Step Up Your Sim Racing Setup With This Vintage Lotus F1 Rig
It’s a bit bigger than an oversized couch but should fit in most living rooms.
Even if you’re not in the market for a new gaming rig, it’s hard to pass up a look at this cool setup for sale at Collecting Cars. It’s a hand-built, one-off 1:1 scale 1967 Lotus 49 Formula 1 replica that’s also a racing simulator.
The computer that powers the system is a Scan PC 3x3 with a 1660 graphics card paired to a 50-inch Phillips flatscreen display. The Lotus, which is the front 3/4 of the car, measures 9.2 feet long and 3.6 feet wide, a bit bigger than an oversized couch.
The setup has a direct drive motor making 14.8 pound-feet of torque to provide steering feedback. It also has a bespoke gear shifter and an electronically adjustable Heusinkveld Pro triple pedal box. A padded leather-trimmed seat and a red replica Lotus steering wheel complete the cabin.
The rig, completed in 2018 as a demonstrator for Classic Race Simulators, has a green vinyl exterior with a faithfully recreated livery. It has visible rivets that follow the original pattern, a correct wraparound windscreen, twin bullet-style mirrors, and real Dunlop tires wrapped around fiberglass front wheels.
It’s also not perfect, with some scuffs and scratches. The rig recently underwent an overhaul by Simbiotix Ltd. As of the time of writing, the current bid sits at £1,200 ($1,535 at today’s exchange rate). Get your bid in now before it's too late.
Source: Collecting Cars
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