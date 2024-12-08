The Coolest Lancia You've Never Heard of Is for Sale

In the early 1990s, Zagato took the Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione—already a supremely capable performance machine—and removed two of its doors. Then the coachbulder did a whole lot more than that, resulting in a curiously designed vehicle called the Zagato Hyena. Only 24 were made, and now, you can buy one.

Currently up for grabs at ISSIMI as an auction with a buyout price of $299,000, this Hyena is a 1992 model with 19,387 miles showing on the odometer. According to the listing, this one was restored a few years ago, during which its original red paint job was replaced with Grigio Alloy, a shade sourced from Ferrari. The interior was redone with turquoise Alcantara.

Photos by: ISSIMI

Under the custom Zagato body are the bones of the HF Integrale, including its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual transmission turning all four wheels. The listing states the exhaust was upgraded during the restoration, and the engine received a tune that bumped power from the stock 250 horsepower to 320. It's said to be in outstanding condition with just minimal miles driven since the work was completed.

What do you think?

A quick search shows this exact car was sold through RM Sotheby's back in 2023 for $246,400. It was listed then with the same mileage it has now, suggesting the current owner never actually sampled this car's capabilities.

Photos by: ISSIMI

Zagato originally planned to make 500 of these rebodied HF Integrales, but the bare chassis was ultimately not available from Lancia for conversions. The Italian coachbuilding company simply bought several fully assembled cars to build the Hyena, but that added considerable expense to the process. The final plan called for 75 to be made, but the run ended after just 24. The car featured here is said to be number 18.

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