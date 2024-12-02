Someone Just Paid $11 Million for This One-Off Pagani Zonda

What’s the going rate for a decade-old, one-off Pagani? $11 million if we're talking about the one and only Zonda 760 LM Roadster. That’s what one buyer paid over the weekend at RM Sotheby’s Dubai auction.

Pagani built the car for a customer who wanted a Zonda inspired by Le Mans, starting life as a Zonda S 7.3 Roadster before the Italian automaker transformed it into the LM. The development process required designing 60 new components for the build.

Photos by: RM Sotheby's

The automaker added a new nose with unique headlights, a massive rear wing, a large diffuser, and other model-specific aerodynamic upgrades. But it was more than just a body kit. Pagani went ahead and conducted a proper aerodynamic study to dial in its performance.

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The car also got the 760-horsepower 7.3-liter naturally aspirated V-12 and the suspension from the Zonda 760 series. A seven-speed, paddle-shift sequential gearbox sits between the engine and wheels.

Photo by: RM Sotheby's

The owner regularly serviced the car at the automaker’s R&D department. Shockingly, the previous owner actually drove the hypercar, putting 5,968 miles on the odometer. That’s not impressive if you’re a Toyota Camry, but owners often keep these cars parked and preserved. We’re glad this one wasn’t. Hopefully the new owner will continue with the same attitude.

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