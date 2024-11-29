The Genesis Hypercar Is Coming Soon

Genesis was spun off from Hyundai to become a separate automaker in 2015. In just a decade, it has made a name for itself in the luxury segment by offering solid alternatives to Germany's legacy brands and Toyota's Lexus. After diversifying its portfolio with sedans, SUVs, and even a wagon, Korea's only premium brand has set its sights on motorsport. Not just any racing series, but the prestigious LMDh class.

Following an announcement in September, Genesis has released a design sketch of its upcoming Hypercar. Coinciding with the teaser image is a new video starring legendary race car driver Jacky Ickx as Genesis Brand Partner. The 79-year-old Belgian hypes up Hyundai's luxury brand ahead of its entry in long-distance racing with a Le Mans Daytona h prototype.

It is unclear whether Genesis intends to compete in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the IMSA SportsCar Championship. Another piece of the puzzle that is missing is timing, as we don’t know when the LMDh prototype will enter top-tier racing. However, since a teaser is out on social media, the full debut is likely around the corner and should include details about the endurance racing program.

What do you think?

While parent company Hyundai has been competing in WRC and TCR through its Hyundai Motorsport division, founded in 2012, Genesis will level up the brand’s racing ambitions. According to our sister site, Motorsport.com, the LMDh prototype could hit the track in WEC for the 2026 season. The racer will allegedly be based around an Oreca chassis, with a combustion engine developed in-house.

Sadly, regulations don’t stipulate that a road-going version is needed for homologation. Genesis has teased us with its own hypercar, but only in a video game with its racy Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept.

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Source: Genesis

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