The GV70 has been around since late 2020, so Genesis reckons the time has come for a mid-cycle update. After more than 200,000 units sold, the luxury crossover is getting mild exterior changes and a huge update inside. Gone are the separate digital instrument cluster and infotainment since the two have now been unified.

The 2025 GV70 gets the same 27-inch OLED screen we saw last year on the G80, GV80, and the GV80 Coupe. There are other changes beyond the extra-large display since the separate panel for climate controls has a new look. In addition, the shortcut buttons for the media settings have been relocated. They used to sit below the smaller HVAC screen and now they’re on top of it. Genesis previously installed silver keys whereas the new ones are glossy black and are flanked by a pair of silver knobs the old model didn't have.

The two-tone steering wheel gets the new Genesis winged logo while the central air vents are now housed within an oval piece of shiny black trim. Hyundai's luxury brand mentions it has tweaked the ambient lighting and made further changes to the GV70 Sport. The more exciting trim level gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel and contrasting orange stitching.

Stepping outside, the GV70 hasn't changed all that much. The imposingly large grille gets a new pattern for both the standard and Sport models. Genesis has added a pseudo skid plate to toughen up the vehicle's appearance and has designed fresh 19-inch wheels. The mildly updated headlights and taillights continue to embrace the "Two Lines" motif. Rounding off the exterior changes are the reshaped exhaust finishers.

As you'd come to expect from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis products–today's reveal is only about the design tweaks, which are likely planned for the GV70 Electrified as well. Well, obviously without the new exhaust setup. We'll have to wait a bit more for the technical specifications.