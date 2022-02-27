When someone mentions Colin McRae, most people associate him with Subaru. After all, McRae clinched his title with the Impreza way back in 1995. The Scottish rally champ also had several fruitful seasons with Subaru, finishing second in the 1996 and 1997 title races.

Gallery: Colin McRae's 2001 Ford Focus WRC For Sale

But McRae's successful years weren't just with Subaru. He also had several successful outings with Ford while behind the wheel of the first-generation Focus. McRae again came close to getting a second title in 2001, and that car that helped him get to that point is now for sale.

This 2001 Ford Focus WRC (Y4 FMC) has quite a story to tell. It made its competition debut during that season's Acropolis Rally. It won in its first outing and finished second in Rally New Zealand. However, this car's 2001 season ended after McRae rolled spectacularly at the fourth special stage of Rally Great Britain. The crash also ended McRae's title hopes that year.

Despite the mangled mess, the M-Sport Ford rally team rebuilt Y4 FMC and even competed in some rounds during the 2002 season. While it never won another rally, the car had a fruitful career in England in the BTRDA (British Trials and Rally Drivers Association) Series. After the car retired from competition, it was restored to its 2001 livery and specifications.

Its post-retirement life mainly consists of appearances in events like the Goodwood Festival of Speed. But soon, Y4 FMC can end up in a well-heeled collector's garage for around 300,000 to 350,000 pounds ($402,225 to $469,262 at current exchange rates). Per Silverstone Auctions, the competition-ready car is “remarkably easy to drive”. While it is not recommended for the daily drive, its future owner can say they own a rally legend's winning car.