If you love rally, the Eifel Rallye Festival should be on your bucket list. For the past decade, the stage rally event, held in Germany, has brought out some of the most legendary rally cars on the planet. It gives spectators the chance to see iconic metal from the past 60 years performing at the limit.

The 2024 Eifel Rallye Festival just happened, and this year's entrants did not disappoint. The Zero Understeer YouTube channel was on the sidelines capturing all of the cars getting sideways and shooting flames. You'll find it very hard to stop watching once you've started.

The rally's contestants are highly varied, but we guarantee every car will stir up feelings of excitement. There are real Group B rally cars like the Lancia Delta S4 and Ford RS200, and later cars from the 1990s, like Subaru Imprezas and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions. Other notable cars include a Porsche 911 GT3, a Ferrari 308, an E30-generation BMW M3, and a Group 4 Lancia Stratos. There's also a healthy number of Ford Escorts, Mercedes 190Es, and French hot hatchbacks.

The most interesting car of the lot has to be the all-black Toyota 222D. One of ten running prototypes, it was supposed to be the company's Group B fighter, loosely based on the MR2 and equipped with the all-wheel drive running gear from the then yet-to-be-revealed Celica GT-Four. It never made it to competition, as Group B was disbanded right before the car's introduction. But it's here, at the Eifel Rally, showing us what could've been.