A total of 12 people were injured on Sunday after an iconic Lancia 037 rally car lost control and barreled into the crowd at the Torino Motor Show in Italy.

Video from the incident shows the legendary mid-engine coupe accelerating before swerving suddenly to the right and impacting the barriers, knocking down several onlookers.

Those hit suffered only minor injuries, according to MSN. One woman reportedly suffered a broken leg, and was taken to the hospital. She was joined by five others who were transported to the hospital for further assessment. All others injured were treated at the scene.

The driver of the 037, who has not been identified, is currently under investigation by local police, says MSN. There's no word on charges, but it's safe to say this person is in some trouble.

There's also no update on the condition of the iconic Martini-liveried rally car. Judging by the speed of the impact, we suspect only minor damage. At worst, it'll need a new front clamshell.

Vintage race cars like this Lancia are nothing to mess with. Even experienced drivers can be caught out by their snappy nature, which is exactly what happened here. Take this as a lesson: Showing off behind the wheel isn't worth it.