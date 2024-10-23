There's a new special-edition Subaru BRZ in town. Dubbed the Series.Purple, it gets a handful of STI-branded upgrades and—you guessed it—an exclusive dark purple paint job. Just 500 examples will be built, all with six-speed manual transmissions.

The color is called Galaxy Purple Pearl, and it's paired with a set of satin silver-painted 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Inside, the Series.Purple cabin gets contrast gray stitching on spots like the steering wheel, door cards, and shifter boot. There are also STI badges on the starter button and the shift knob.

Subaru Subaru

The BRZ Series.Purple's drivetrain is mechanically unchanged from the standard car. That means 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque from a naturally aspirated flat-four. The available six-speed automatic isn't available on this trim, though. Not a problem for us.

Other changes include a set of STI-designed flexible V-bars in the engine bay to help with torsional rigidity, and an STI short-throw shifter for the six-speed. Based on the Limited trim, the Series.Purple also gets things like heated exterior mirrors, a better audio system, blind-spot detection, lane-keep assist, and steering-responsive headlights as standard.

The BRZ Series.Purple will start at $36,615, including a destination charge of $1,170. That's just $1,700 more than the equivalent six-speed Limited model. Considering the exclusive color, low production, and real performance-minded upgrades, we'd say that's a pretty good deal.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Gallery: 2025 Subaru BRZ Series.Purple