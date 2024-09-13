  • The 2025 Subaru BRZ starts at $32,265, an increase of $950 versus last year.
  • Other trims are between $950 and $1,100 more expensive.
  • The only change for 2025 is a new Sport mode, but it's not available with the automatic transmission.

If you were holding off buying a new Subaru BRZ in hopes of better pricing or more equipment, we have bad news. The starting price for Subaru's sports car is up $900, and the destination charge is $50 more expensive, too. Frankly, we're struggling to see why.

The 2025 Subaru BRZ base price is now $32,265, including the $1,170 destination fee. For that, Subaru adds a new Sport mode to all BRZ trim levels. It's a software tweak that, according to the company, gives "sharper throttle response during spirited driving." However, it's only plugged into cars with a manual transmission. Should you opt for an automatically shifted trim, everything is the same as it was a year ago.

What about pricing for the Limited and tS? They are also up, with the Limited manual getting the biggest bump at $1,100. Here's a breakdown of year-over-year pricing, including destination fees.

Model 2025 Price 2024 Price Change
BRZ Premium MT $32,265 $31,315 +$950
BRZ Limited MT $34,915 $33,815 +$1,100
BRZ Limited AT $35,765 $34,765 +$1,000
BRZ tS $37,415 $36,465 +$950

The price increase comes as BRZ sales fall through the proverbial floor. Subaru only sold 1,414 cars for the entire first half of the year, a drop of almost 44 percent. And there's no indication that things will be better for the third-quarter report due in early October.

The BRZ is a sports car sweetheart with its 228-horsepower, naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat four and manual transmission. The tS adds additional suspension tuning, but with a starting price now within sight of $40,000, it's a big ask when you can have a Subaru WRX or Toyota GR Corolla for similar cash.

