Toyota just updated the GR86 in Japan and now Subaru is doing the same with the BRZ. It's like they're related or something. Joking aside, the other half of the Toyobaru gets a dedicated Sport mode. Have you noticed there's a blank button on the center console on pre-2025 cars? Well, not anymore since now there's a Sport button. However, it's only there if you order the attainable sports car with a manual gearbox.

Press the button and Subaru says the BRZ instantly delivers better throttle response for improved acceleration. The augmented engine noise (Active Sound Control) artificially pumped through the cabin becomes more noticeable in Sport mode. We could certainly do without the latter "feature" and just have it off completely.

Echoing the 2025 Toyota GR86 launched in Japan today, the equivalent BRZ has retuned shock absorbers and power steering. Subaru says these changes have been made to sharpen up handling while improving ride comfort at the same time. When you want to change gears yourself in the automatic version, the rpm limit range has been increased to reduce the risk of over-revving.

Rounding off the changes for Japan's BRZ are the slightly revised daytime running lights. Unlike the GR86, there's no word about a special edition. Toyota introduced a Ridge Green Limited variant capped at 200 units with bronze wheels along with a black and tan interior.

The updated BRZ will make its first public appearance on July 14 at the Fuji Speedway during the Fuji 86/BRZ Style 2024 event. Subaru projects it can sell about 300 cars each month in the model's domestic market. Pricing kicks off at 3,322,000 yen (nearly $20,900 at current exchange rates) and rises to 3,817,000 yen (almost $24,000) for the STI Sport trim with the six-speed automatic transmission.

Aside from the road-legal versions, there's also a track-only BRZ Cup Car Basic with steelies and a stick shift for 3,722,400 yen ($23,400).