BMW is celebrating 30 years of operations in Mexico with a special-edition M2. The BMW M2 Coupe 30 Years Edition gets two available paint jobs, but unlike the normal M2, there's only one choice of transmission: A six-speed manual.

Limited to just 30 units, the M2 Coupe 30 Years Edition is available in either Frozen Portimao Blau metallic (matte blue) or Frozen Pure Grey metallic (matte grey). Every example will come optioned with BMW's lovely adjustable bucket seats, specced in red and black Merino leather. Inside you'll also find carbon fiber trim and an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel.

The BMW M2 Coupe 30 Years Edition will get all the same updates as the normal M2 received for 2025. That means 473 horsepower from its twin-turbo inline-six—20 more horses than before. There's also new badging, a new steering wheel, and an updated interior with the latest version of iDrive.

There's no word if the new-for-2025 silver-painted wheel option will be available on the 30 Years Edition, though judging by the photos released by BMW, we don't suggest getting your hopes up.

Like all M2s, the 30 Years Edition will roll out of BMW's San Luis Potosi production facility in Toluca, just west of Mexico City. The company first started production here in 1994 with the E36-generation 3 Series. As such, the special edition M2 will only be available to customers in Mexico.

And it won't be cheap. BMW is asking $2,149,900 MXN for the M2 30 Years Edition, or around $107,650 at current exchange rates. That's about $20,000 more than the normal M2 in Mexico, or $43,000 more than the base car in the US.

Seeing how few examples BMW plans to produce, we don't think the company will have a problem finding buyers.

