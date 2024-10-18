2010. That's when the current Durango was launched. In 2024, it's still around, more expensive than ever. A base model starts at $39,670 but you can pay nearly triple that if money's burning a hole in your pocket. Much like the Hammerhead launched last month, the Brass Monkey costs a whopping $113,720 before destination charges. These two are offered alongside a $113,325 Silver Bullet. Yes, there are three Durango Hellcat special flavors.

The super-SUV tries to stand out with Red Oxide paint combined with a Satin Black hood and 20-inch Brass Monkey wheels. Dodge is spicing up the Durango Hellcat with black exhaust tips and dark calipers for the six-piston Brembo brakes. Inside, the seats come wrapped in Sepia Laguna leather with silver/sepia accent stitching and SRT Hellcat logos embroidered on the seatbacks.

In an attempt to justify the six-figure price tag, Dodge has given the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey a suede headliner and a forged carbon fiber trim. Elsewhere, the latest special edition has a “premium wrapped” instrument panel along with a steering wheel covered in leather and suede.

Given the eye-watering price, it’s no surprise the beefy but aging SUV comes loaded with equipment. It has everything from a sunroof and shift paddles to a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and seven driving modes. Adaptive cruise control is included, much like a second-row console with an armrest.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the flagship Durango retains the Hemi Hellcat V-8. It’s a supercharged 6.2-liter monster with 710 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque for a 0 to 60 mph run in three and a half seconds. It does the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds and maxes out at 180 mph.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey

7 Photos Dodge

If recent reports are to be believed, the Durango isn’t ready to retire just yet. Automotive News Canada has it on good authority the last vehicle won't be assembled until the middle of 2027. When it dies, its role in the lineup will purportedly be taken by a revival of the Stealth moniker in SUV format.

Should it stick around until 2027, the Durango will have been 17 years by then. Another ancient Stellantis product, the slow-selling Fiat Panda, will also die in 2027 after 16 years on sale.