Dodge is reportedly reviving the Stealth nameplate.

The company will use it on a new SUV.

The new Stealth will likely replace the Durango in Dodge's lineup.

Stellantis’s numerous brands are rejiggering their lineups now that they are under new ownership, and that includes Dodge. The automaker ended Charger and Challenger production last year in preparation to launch the next-generation Charger, and its SUVs are next. A new report suggests the automaker is digging into its past to revive the Stealth name, but it’ll be for a new SUV instead of a sports car.

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions, told Automotive News Canada that the new Stealth will effectively replace the Durango in a few years. Dodge will continue producing the Durango until mid-2027, after it launches the new Stealth earlier that year.

Dodge will allegedly build the new model at its Windsor, Ontario, factory even though it produces the Durango at its Detroit Assembly Complex. According to Fiorani, the next-generation Durango has been canceled, and it’s unclear what will replace it. The United Auto Workers union recently charged Stellantis with attempting to move Durango production out of the United States, Automotive News reported.

The brand last used the Stealth name in the early 1990s on what was essentially a rebadged Mitsubishi 3000GT coupe. Dodge sold it from 1990 to 1996, with the entry-level 3.0-liter V-6 making 164 horsepower, while a twin-turbo version cranked out 300 hp. If Dodge wants to keep its performance roots, the new Stealth is a good start (if it has the power to back it up).

Dodge CEO Matt McAlear wouldn’t talk about future products during an interview last month, not that we expected him to name names. He said that future models have to be “done in the Dodge manner” and “stand out in the sea of sameness.” A new Stealth with gobs of power would be a step in the right direction.