The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead gets unique exterior and interior visual enhancements.

It's Dodge's second special-edition Durango Hellcat for 2025.

Its starting price is $113,720 before destination.

The Dodge Durango Hellcat is the Hemi's last refuge, and another special-edition trim joins the lineup for 2025. It's called Hammerhead, and Dodge decked it out with unique exterior and interior upgrades with the brand's supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine out front.

This is Dodge's second special-edition Durango for 2025, which pairs a dark blue Night Moves exterior with 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels, a Satin Black painted hood, and bright exhaust tips. Inside are Grey Laguna leather seats with a sepia SRT Hellcat logo embroidered on the seatback, adding a splash of contrast, forged carbon-fiber accents, and a suede headliner.

The $113,720 SUV (Dodge hasn't released destination pricing for 2025 yet) comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a sunroof. Standard safety equipment includes forward collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and more.

It's a bit more expensive than the Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet that the automaker announced last month alongside the R/T 20th Anniversary special edition. All three are now available to order at dealerships, and Dodge's Horsepower Locator can help customers check their nearby dealers for Durango stock.

The Hemi V-8 makes 710 horsepower, propelling the SUV to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds before it covers the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. Give it enough room, and it'll hit 180 mph. It's quite a statement for one of the last Hemi-powered Dodge models.