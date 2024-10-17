We've been focusing on Stellantis' performance (or lack of it) in the United States, but how is the company doing in Europe? Well, much like in North America, not that great. Deliveries in the third quarter of the year fell by 17%. As if that wasn't bad enough, production of yet another car will be paused because of slow demand.

Assembled at the Pomigliano d'Arco factory in Italy, the aging Panda will be on a hiatus for several days next month. Why? Italian news agency Ansa claims Stellantis told unions "These measures are necessary to adapt production to current market conditions and to guarantee efficient management of resources." In other words, the Panda isn't selling all that well. The Termoli and Pratola Serra engine factories in Italy will also be temporarily down for a few days in November.

2023 Fiat Panda 4x40°

36 Photos

The third-generation Panda is one of the oldest cars on sale in Europe, having been around since 2011. Despite getting up there in years, it will remain on sale until 2027. Consequently, it will peacefully coexist with the Grande Panda, which is offered with electric and mild-hybrid powertrains. It's one of the few new Fiat products in Europe, alongside the reborn 600.

The decision to pause production comes about a month after Stellantis did the same for another Fiat, the electric 500. The city-oriented EV made at the Mirafiori plant was supposed to take a break for four weeks but that pause has been extended until November 1. The latest-generation 500 is available strictly as an electric car but that will change. A gasoline engine is planned for the diminutive hatchback as part of a hybrid powertrain due in early 2026.

Reuters cites Stellantis saying it wants to "ensure the continuity" of its factories in Italy. However, the future isn't looking all that great as the company sees "a challenging path requiring difficult choices and offering no easy solutions."