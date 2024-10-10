The Subaru Crosstrek is one of the best-selling vehicles in America—and for good reason. The subcompact crossover combines good looks with a solid driving experience, ample technology, and a reasonable price tag. For 2025, it does get slightly pricier, but it still stays well under the $30,000 mark.

The base 2025 Subaru Crosstrek costs $27,115 with destination. That gets you a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter boxer engine with 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. Move up to the Crosstrek Premium model for $28,365, and that unlocks a more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 182 hp.

The Crosstrek Sport costs $30,915, while the fancy Limited trim is $32,815. The Sport gets special design elements like custom badging and 18-inch wheels, while the Limited goes all-in on luxury with 10-way power-adjustable leather seats, orange accent stitching, and special 18-inch wheels.

Rounding out the lineup is the new-for-2024 Crosstrek Wilderness. Like the Forester Wilderness before it, the more rugged Crosstrek gets 9.3 inches of ground clearance and extra cladding on the bumpers for when the going gets really tough. It uses the same upgraded 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 182 hp as the Premium models and above. The 2025 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness costs $33,915.

Trim Price Crosstrek $27,115 Crosstrek Premium $28,365 Crosstrek Sport $30,915 Crosstrek Limited $32,815 Crosstrek Wilderness $33,915

Buyers can choose from a few different option packages depending on the trim, like the $2,245 blind-spot detection and moonroof package, or the Harman Kardon audio system with a moonroof for as little as $1,795. The Harman Kardon audio system with a power moonroof and navigation is the priciest package of the bunch at $2,445.

The 2025 Crosstrek is slightly pricier than the 2024 model across the board. The 2024 Crosstrek cost $26,290 for the base model, $27,440 for the Premium, $30,290 for the Sport, and $32,190 for the Limited. The 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness was $33,290—$625 less expensive than the latest 2025 model.

45 Photos