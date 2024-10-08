The Volkswagen ID. Buzz configurator is live, including pricing.

Only the Pro S Plus trim has available options.

Adding accessories can send ID. Buzz pricing beyond $75,000.

It feels like 100 years since Volkswagen revealed the ID. Buzz to the world. Buyers in North America are still awaiting initial deliveries, which should happen before the end of the year—but only in the very expensive 1st Edition trim. To refresh your memory, the 1st Edition starts at $67,045 for the single-motor rear-wheel drive version. It's a far cry from the humble VW Type 2 on which the Buzz draws inspiration.

How expensive can the ID. Buzz get with options? VW's configurator is live for all trim levels, and we jumped in to sample the water. If you love optioning up a vehicle, we have bad news. You'll find only a few choices, and they're all relegated to the Pro S Plus. The entry-level Pro S and 1st Edition buses are one-size-fits-all, save for accessories.

Volkswagen

There's worse news, too. If you want a nicely equipped ID. Buzz but aren't in line for the $71,545 1st Edition 4Motion, you'll actually pay more for a similarly equipped Pro S Plus 4Motion. The two-tone exterior is $995. Adding an Electrochromic Smart Glass Roof costs $1,495. These are standard on the 1st Edition, and with destination included, the Pro S Plus 4Motion tops out at $72,035.

The configurator wraps up with a bevy of accessories to dress up the retro-themed van. We're talking things like floor mats, mud flaps, cargo carriers—items you could likely buy on your own for a cheaper price. That said, many people appreciate rolling factory-backed accessories into the financing. If you're among them, checking all the available boxes for the Pro S Plus 4Motion brings the price tag to a staggering $75,677. And technically speaking, we didn't select every accessory. VW's configurator lets you add multiple styles of floor mats and roof racks that would otherwise conflict, so we stuck with just one of each.

If that's too much, the base ID. Buzz Pro S is $61,545. That's still some hefty cash for a small rear-wheel-drive electric van with a range of 234 miles of range. Will VW find buyers at this price point? We'll find out when the 1st Edition models reach dealerships later this year.