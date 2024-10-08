Ford has extended its colorful Free Wheeling package to the Bronco.

Based on the Free Wheeling vehicles from the 1970s, it includes red/orange/yellow gradient striping and other retro cues.

It goes on sale in January 2025.

We first saw this collection of colorful stripes in 2023, plastered to the sides of a Ford Bronco Sport. Now, the same treatment is coming to the big Bronco with the new Free Wheeling package. The appearance upfit is a callback to the Free Wheeling package that adorned Broncos, F-Series trucks, and even Econoline vans back in the late 1970s.

As with the Bronco Sport, there's more than just a bunch of stripes happening here. The Ford Bronco Free Wheeling package adds a silver grille, black 17-inch steel wheels, and interior trim that matches the red-orange-yellow gradient striping on the outside. You can also have it with the Sasquatch package, which swaps the steelies for black aluminum wheels with red trim on the machined lips. A black premium removable roof is available along with the standard soft top and optional hard top.

Ford

"Bronco has always been about fun and capability since day one and Free Wheeling’s looks kick that up a notch with its sunset-inspired beach vibes,” said Steve Gilmore, chief engineer at Ford Vehicle Personalization. "We’ve modernized the new Bronco Free Wheeling in line with today’s fashion and graphic trends, including seats that mimic the color palette of the exterior stripes and unique pops of color that come together in an optimistic way."

If you want a Free Wheeling Bronco, it's only available on the entry-level Big Bend trim. There's no mention of exterior color requirements, so if Ford sticks to the current palette of 10 choices, you could theoretically have a Velocity Blue Bronco with red, orange, and yellow stripes. We suspect, however, that most buyers will chicken out and go for one of six shades of gray, white, or black. Eruption Green could be an interesting contrast. Frankly, we can't wait for the configurator to go live on this one.

Gallery: 2025 Ford Bronco Free Wheeling Package

13 Photos Ford

That should happen pretty soon. Ford says the 2025 Bronco in Free Wheeling attire will be available by the end of January.