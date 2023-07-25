Ford is transitioning the Bronco Sport to the 2024 model year with a retro twist by reviving an appearance package that was initially offered back in the late 1970s. It wasn't just the classic Bronco that got the Free Wheeling treatment as the F-100, F-150, Econoline, and the Courier also had optional colorful decals. Fast forward many decades later, the boxy compact crossover revives the special look made from red, orange, and yellow gradients.

In keeping with the original Free Wheeling models from many moons ago, this 2024 Bronco Sport with a vintage flavor has reflective graphics on the hood and tailgate as well. In addition, the 17-inch wheels have red accents while the front grille boasts a silver finish. Additional visual tweaks include black mirrors, bumpers, and roof, along with red and orange pinstriping on the dashboard and seats.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Special Edition and Bronco Sport with Black Appearance Package

23 Photos

The Blue Oval mentions Bronco Sport Free Wheeling is a limited-run special edition based on the Badlands. With a starting price of $33,730 (plus $1,595 destination charges), it commands a $2,500 premium over the base trim level. The configurator is already up and running on Ford's website, showing seven body colors and numerous packages as well as individual options. You can only have it with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.

If you prefer something more subdued, the 2024 Bronco Sport also gets a Black Appearance Package with a carbon black grille, matte black 17-inch wheels, and a dark roof. The Ford badge is finished in smoked chrome and the hood has matte black graphics. Inside, the airbag cover has a black bucking Bronco badge.

The Black Appearance is only offered for the Big Bend trim for an extra $1,750 and can't be combined with the Black Diamond Off-Road Package or the Shadow Black paint.

Speaking of colors, the 2024MY brings Azure Gray and Desert Sand but you can't have them on the Free Wheeling or Heritage variants. Ford is already accepting orders for the mildly revised Bronco Sport lineup.