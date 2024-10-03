Meta's founder Mark Zuckerberg has been on a quest to rehabilitate his image lately. Pretty much anything helps. He got a new haircut, he has a laissez-faire attitude about his critics, and as a reply on Instagram reveals, he now daily-drives a supercharged Cadillac.

After someone asked him what he drove in the relevant post, Zuckerberg replied, "Mostly Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing these days, but sometimes other things." But there's an important piece of the puzzle missing here: He didn't specify if his Blackwing was a stick or not. I'm leaning towards no, but if it is, maybe I'll think twice about comparing him to an animatronic the next time I see him on TV.

The Blackwing CT5 just got a refresh and even a new track package, but it's unlikely Zuck's car is either of these. Production of facelifted CT5s, which have the same 668 horsepower V-8 as the pre-facelift cars, started relatively recently. Likewise, the Precision Package was only announced in late June. The 2025 model-year CT5s are still not configurable on Cadillac's website.

It's nice to see one of the myriad tech CEOs/founders have a relatable taste in cars. I'm guessing most of them drive something electric or don't drive themselves at all. There's nothing wrong with the latter, of course. It's just the predictable choice.

So next time you think about calling Mark Zuckerberg a cold-blooded reptile, just remember that his car is probably cooler than yours. Now all he has to do is post a reel of him doing a burnout next fourth of July.