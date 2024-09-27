The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado is $200 more expensive to start than last year.

New standard features include cruise control on the WT trim.

The Silverado High Country trim is $1,000 cheaper than last year.

Like most new cars, 2025 Chevrolet Silverado is the victim of rising prices. The entry-level, two-wheel-drive Silverado WT now starts at $40,990, including a $1,995 destination charge—$200 more than last year. Thankfully not every trim costs more for 2025.



The Custom and Custom Trail Boss prices remain unchanged, starting at $47,590 and $55,790, respectively, for the two-wheel-drive models. The LT Trail Boss saw the largest price increase of any trim—$800—while Chevy lowered the High Country’s by $1,000. Other trims, like the LT and the range-topping ZR2, saw modest $100 price increases.

Trim 2025 Price (w/dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.) WT $40,990 $40,790 Custom $47,590 $47,590 LT $52,090 $51,990 Custom Trail Boss $55,790 $55,790 RST $56,390 $56,290 LTZ $61,485 $61,190 LT Trail Boss $62,790 $61,990 High Country $66,485 $67,485 ZR2 $73,990 $73,890

Chevy hasn't changed much on the Silverado for 2025. Cruise control is now standard on the WT Trim alongside the trail brake controller on the LT trims and above. The ZR2 now gets premium audio and front and rear park assist as standard. Customers will also be able to pick from new Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue exterior colors, while the Bow Tie brand has added new 20-inch high-gloss black wheels as an option.

The Silverado remains available in several body style configurations: Regular, double, and crew cabs, in two- and four-wheel drive setups with short, standard, and long bed lengths.

The truck slots neatly between its competitors price-wise, with the 2025 Ford F-150 XL starting at $40,605, while the 2025 Ram Tradesman is priced to start at $42,270 (both with a $1,995 destination charge).

You can configure your 2025 Silverado right now.