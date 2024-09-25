The 2025 Corvette configurator is up, revealing some new color options.

Hysteria Purple Metallic is new for the Z06, but alas, brown is gone.

The new Corvette ZR1 will be added to the configurator later.

It's easy to forget that the 2025 Corvette Z06 has an 8,600 RPM flat-plane crank V-8 and you can just go buy one at your local Chevy dealer. Even if you can't cough up the $113,795 to buy one, you can still snoop around the configurator to contemplate some very tempting what-ifs. That's especially true given that America's sports car is more customizable than ever.

What got us most excited—and why you can press pause on that spreadsheet—is the Z06's new color: Hysteria Purple Metallic. The deep shade of purple looks excellent when combined with a set of the car's bronze alloy wheels. And it doesn't even cost anything extra.

The bronze wheels spice up a lot of the other normal colors too, like Sea Wolf Gray Tricoat ($995). The color is effectively just a flat gray, but with the addition of a little bronze, it looks a lot more like an intentional color choice, as opposed to just checking a box for a non-offensive exterior hue.

Unfortunately, you can't have the flat-green color Cacti on the Z06, although it is available on the similarly-priced E-Ray, which is annoying. You also can't have a brown Z06 anymore. Not many people want a brown Corvette, as it turns out.

The visible carbon fiber wheels will set you back almost $14,000, but to be honest, it's hard to find a color they work with anyway. The basic five-spoke design on the Z06 is decidedly inferior to the new style we've seen on the ZR1. A black-on-black car with dark grey brake calipers at least blends everything together.

Chevrolet

Weirdly, the more expensive you make a C8 Z06 the uglier it tends to get. The Carbon wheels are the most expensive and, as previously mentioned, don't look great. Likewise, the most expensive version of those wheels has a red accent along the rim, which I have personally never liked.

That red-accent wheels are $15,500 alone. I decided to put them on a red/black car, The Gamer Spec, which costs right around $185,000. The base price of a 2025 Z06, for reference, is $127,345.

Chevrolet

Ultimately, the best combo is going to be what you want, and between all of the various trims of Corvette, there's bound to be something to like. If there isn't so far, well, we have a pretty good idea that there's at least one more trim coming, so just wait and see what the Zora has in-store when it comes around.

So, head over to Chevy's Z06 configurator and do some daydreaming.