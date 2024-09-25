It's no secret that Stellantis is struggling. The automotive conglomerate has considered selling off some of its least profitable brands and is already looking for a new CEO when Carlos Tavares' contract expires in 2026. Alfa Romeo is one of those struggling brands. The good news for buyers, though, is that means steep discounts on cars Stateside.

A handful of dealerships across the US are offering new Giulia models—both the standard version and the hot Quadrifoglio—with discounts of more than $15,000, as first spotted by The Autopian. Alfa Romeo of Fort Myers, for example, currently has a new rear-wheel-drive Giulia Sprint for just $33,990. That's a whopping $16,515 off MSRP.

Alfa Romeo

Elsewhere around the country, this Giulia Sprint in Van Nuys, California, is just $35,000—a $14,285 discount. This 2024 model is $5,415 off and this Giulia Ti in Miami is $8,708 off. There are dozens of others you can find with a quick used car search.

Even though these are base and lower trims, that kind of money still gets you an excellent Italian sports sedan. The base Giulia Sprint has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque, paired to a rear-wheel-drive setup in this case, but all-wheel drive is also available.

But the base Giulia isn't the only one being discounted. Although the price cuts aren't as severe, the now-discontinued Quadrifoglio model is seeing discounts as well. This brand-new Giulia Quad in Las Vegas gets a ridiculous $16,000 price cut. This one is $9,000 off. And there are a dozen or more Guilia Quads with at least $5,000 discounts.

That kind of money will get you into a phenomenal four-door sports car with a Ferrari-derived twin-turbo V-6 making 505 horsepower. So if you're in the market for a new Giulia, there are dozens of discounted options out there to choose from.