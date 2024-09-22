Amalgam Collection has announced a new 1:8 scale Ferrari 12Cilindri replica.

The company will build 199 coupes and another 199 convertibles, each costing $18,220.

Bespoke models built to customer specifications are also available for $25,510.

With a new Ferrari in the mix, it was only a matter of time before the artists at Amalgam created a small-scale replica. Say hello to the 12Cilindri in 1:8 scale, looking just as stunning as its life-size counterpart. And like the real thing, you'll have to spend some serious money to own one.

In this case, "serious money" is relative. A real 12Cilindri costs around $500,000, whereas this one starts at $18,220. That's only a $380 car payment with four-year financing, and everyone can afford that, right? Of course, you can't drive this car anywhere. But you can park it on your desk in the rec room and stare at it for hours. There are worse ways to pass the time.

Amalgam Collection

Speaking of time, Amalgam says it took over 3000 hours to design this 12Cilindri replica. The company uses designs from Ferrari to create a very specific model that's accurate to the real deal. Ferrari works with Amalgam to make it all happen, and once the thousands of individual parts are created, it takes a team of assemblers over 300 hours to build each car.

We've come to expect incredible detail from Amalgam replicas, and this one doesn't disappoint. The exterior proportions are spot-on, and it wears the same shade of Rosso Imola paint used on the real car. Opening the doors reveals an interior finished in Blu Sterling with tiny red contrast stitching. Digital screens have information on them. There are even small door latches in the door jamb.

Amalgam Collection

One thing we don't see is the engine. Apparently, this scale model keeps the hood shut, which is too bad because we'd love to see the V-12 immortalized in 1:8 scale. In the real car, the naturally aspirated engine generates an astounding 819 horsepower and spins to over 9,000 rpm.

If you're not happy getting one of the 398 replicas (199 hardtops, 199 Spiders) Amalgam is planning, the company will build a custom one-of-one to your specifications. That costs a bit more—$25,510 to be exact, which can get you comfortably into a new Honda Civic. Or for mere mortals out there who desperately want a beautiful scale model Ferrari, Amalgam makes a smaller 1:18 scale 12Cilindri for $1,330.

“For collectors who demand an even higher level of personalization, Amalgam Collection offers bespoke models that can be tailored to the owner's exact specifications," said Sandy Copeman, Amalgam Collection founder. "We get every technical detail of your chosen specification directly from Ferrari, including paint sample cards and the relevant leather swatches. This customization service ensures that each Ferrari 12Cilindri model is not just a replica, but a unique reflection of the owner's personal taste and style.”

The cars are available now directly from Amalgam.