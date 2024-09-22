The Porsche 917 is one of the most desirable, valuable race cars of all time. Despite that, many owners aren't shy about taking theirs to the track. This one just spent some time at the Nürburgring, and thanks to the power of cameras, we get to see what it's like to drive first-hand.

This 917, painted in its iconic green and white livery, was once owned by racing legend David Piper, who used it to compete in races in the early 1970s, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Now, it's maintained by PS Automobile, a dealer in Germany, for historic events.

The company's YouTube channel slapped a camera to the helmet of its driver during a recent event at the Nürburgring's Grand Prix track, giving us a small taste of what's like to pilot the iconic racing Porsche.

The ultra-tight cockpit immediately dominates the screen, with only a thin sliver of windscreen available to peer out onto the track. The shifter is stuffed directly next to the driver's right leg, and the steering wheel is in their lap. With no power steering or power brakes, we're sure the 917 isn't the easiest thing to drive.

Despite not going 10/10ths, the 917 makes quick work of every other car on track, including a few modern Porsche GT cars and a Ferrari F40. Sure, this car might be over 50 years old, but it's still incredibly quick by modern standards.

More impressive than the 917's speed is its sound. That naturally aspirated flat-12 is one of the best-sounding race engines around. From the driver's seat, it seems all you can hear is intake noise. Not that we're complaining.