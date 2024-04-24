A Ferrari F40 had an unfortunate meeting with a wall of the Engelberg tunnel in Germany on Sunday morning. A 24-year-old luxury dealership employee somehow crashed the car while on his way to a car show, ripping off the car’s entire front end after colliding with both sides of the tunnel.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on April 21 near Stuttgart, about 11 miles from Motorworld in Böblingen. A police spokesperson told Bild that it’s unclear if excessive speed or a technical defect caused the crash. Paramedics quickly arrived at the scene, taking the driver to the hospital for evaluation.

Mechatronik spokesperson Pascal Stephen told the publication that the driver was uninjured in the crash. However, a SWR Aktuell news report disputed that, saying the driver was hurt in the crash, but it did not offer the extent of his injuries.

A March 15 Facebook post from Mechatronik announced the car’s arrival at the luxury dealership, touting its extensive service and owner history. It’s no longer listed for sale on the company’s website, where it initially posted it for $3.2 million with 13,110 miles on the odometer. Motor1 reached out to Mechatronik for more information about the crash and the car’s future. We'll be sure to update this article when we hear back.

The crash only appears to have significantly damaged the car’s front end, tearing off the hood—it looks like someone took the whole thing off and sat it on the ground next to the Ferrari. The front bumper is also missing, and Stephan believes most of the damage is to the bodywork, which should be repairable. Hopefully the front suspension escaped the accident unscathed. The car is too rare and valuable to just toss in the junkyard.

The Ferrari F40, which debuted in 1987 to help celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, was the last car personally approved by Enzo Ferrari. The automaker only built 1,315 of them, and it’s unclear how many remain today, according to Stephan, who called the F40 Enzo’s “last great masterpiece.” It went on sale with a 471-horsepower, twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V8 engine and a five-speed manual gearbox, the only transmission available.

Lead Photo Credit: Andreas Rometsch/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images