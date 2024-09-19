Nissan ProPilot 2.1 includes reminders to move right after passing.

The system offers hands-free driving, but lane changes are hands-on.

The system will launch on the 2025 Rogue, but will be available soon for other Nissan and Infiniti models.

Keeping right except to pass isn't just a common courtesy on the highways of America. In many places it's the law. But that hasn't stopped inattentive drivers from camping in the left lane, either passing cars very slowly over several miles or not passing at all. At best, this leads to frustration and congested traffic. At worst, it can cause a crash.

Nissan is aware of this. That's why the latest version of the company's ProPilot driver-assist tech will incorporate a simple feature that, frankly, we're surprised hasn't come about sooner. After completing a pass with ProPilot 2.1 engaged, drivers will get a friendly lane-change alert to move right. Is it really that simple? Yes, it is.

Unfortunately, Nissan's tech (or any driver-assist systems currently available) won't take charge and move you over if you're oblivious to the traffic behind you. But even the best of us sometimes get a bit distracted, and a reminder to move right is a supremely simple measure that, hopefully, will be effective. The downside is that it only works when ProPilot 2.1 is active.

The system slowly rolling out for Nissan and Infiniti models. It debuts on the 2025 Rogue, bringing hands-free driving to certain approved stretches of highway. A Nissan representative confirmed it will also be available on the new Armada and the Infiniti QX80. It's worth noting that, while hands-free driving is part of the system, lane changes are hands-on. That means the notification will be given as long as ProPilot 2.1 is functioning, be it hand-free or otherwise. Here's hoping other automakers follow suit with their driver-assist systems. A basic reminder can go a long way.

As for Nissan, ProPilot 2.1 is available now as a $3,200 option for the 2025 Rogue, offered on SL trim levels and higher.