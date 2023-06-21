The latest film from The Grand Tour team is officially out. Called Eurocrash, it sees the iconic motoring trio of James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond set off on a 1,400-mile road trip across Eastern Europe. But since we're talking about Clarkson, Hammond, and May, you know there's a bit more to it than that.

If you haven't seen the latest episode, this 20-minute clip on The Grand Tour's YouTube channel can serve as both a prologue and epilogue to the recent adventure. By that, we mean there are only limited spoilers that won't hurt your viewing pleasure for those who haven't seen the episode just yet. On the other hand, there's just enough content to offer a satisfying wrap-up to those who caught the nearly two-hour special.

Obviously, Clarkson's car survived the trip and for those who have no idea what this white monstrosity is, behold the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde. At its core exists the foundation of a Nissan Silvia S13, including the naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine mounted at the front. The Le-Seyde's wheelbase is a tad stretched however, with the front wheels living in a different country from the backside. That leaves plenty of room beneath that miles-long hood for the engine, but only just enough room in the cabin for two passengers.

The video offers a bit more insight into the car, including the funny realization that Clarkson removed the Le-Seyde's normal seats for some Recaros that were bolted permanently into place. That left Hammond struggling to see over the steering wheel, never mind drive it around the Eboladrome. With a lazy lap completed, May climbs behind the wheel for his assessment of the car, candelabras clanking in the breeze. You'll be shocked to learn that neither of them are impressed.

Apparently, Clarkson (who doesn't appear in the video) is impressed. Hammond states that after the drive, the Mitsuoka Le-Seyde is headed back to Clarkson's house where he plans to keep it. For the record, Hammond also elected to keep the Chevrolet SSR he drove in Eurocrash. As for May, he passed on keeping the tiny Crosley he drove. Apparently, he got tired of semi trucks literally blowing him off the highway.

The Grand Tour: Eurocrash is playing now on Amazon Prime. It's unclear at this time if the trio will return for another motoring special.