When Jeep added a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 to the Wrangler lineup back in 2020, some folks were left scratching their heads. Reaching 60 mph in around 4.5 seconds and ripping a 13-second quarter-mile time at the drag strip aren't really factoids traditional Wrangler buyers care about. But the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 wasn't built to be traditional, and four years later, it's still the flagship of the Wrangler line. But that reign will soon be coming to an end.

The V-8-powered Wrangler's story will come to a close with the aptly named 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition, of which 3,700 will be built. Nearly all—3,600 to be exact—will stay in North America, with 3,300 slated for the United States and 300 for Canada, leaving 100 Hemi Wranglers for the rest of the world.

Those who pony up the hefty $101,890 starting price (including a $1,895 destination charge) will get the same 6.4-liter, 470-horsepower V-8 as prior Rubicon 392 models. The eight-speed automatic transmission is also the same, and Jeep reminds us the 470 pound-feet of peak torque comes in just above idle, perfect for those who dare to take their six-figure Wrangler on rock-crawling adventures.

There are some upgrades specific to the Final Edition, specifically a half-inch suspension lift. Rock sliders, a grille guard, and an 8,000-pound winch are also included as standard gear, as-is the Xtreme 35 Tire Package with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch tires. Visually speaking, the Rubicon 392 Final Edition is identified by special decals on the hood and fender vents. Inside you'll find seats trimmed with black Nappa leather and gold accents. Special badging identifies this as the Final Edition trim.

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Wrangler

123 Photos

Should you order a standard Rubicon 392 for 2024, Jeep says you'll still get the Xtreme 35 Tire Package as standard, along with 12-way power heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a front off-road camera. A quick check on Jeep's configurator tells us a 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392 costs $93,440 in base trim—a bit less than the Final Edition, but still a seriously pricey off-roader.

Production of the last V-8 Jeep will begin in the spring of 2024. Order banks are open now, though there isn't a timeframe for when deliveries will begin. But it won't be the last vehicle with a Hemi. That distinction should fall to the Dodge Durango, which is currently wrapping up its V-8 run with a series of Last Call models set to end later this year.