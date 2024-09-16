  • The 2025 Honda Accord gains a new SE trim, replacing EX.
  • All trims have more standard equipment.
  • Pricing starts at $29,390.

The 2025 Honda Accord is here. There's a new trim level called SE, and everything is a bit more expensive than last year. Though you do get a little bit more for the money.

As the replacement for the long-running EX trim, the Accord SE has big shoes to fill. Notching just above the base-model LX and equipped with the non-hybrid 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, Honda bills it as a sporty Accord with plenty of black trim for the doors, mirrors, B-pillars, and black 17-inch wheels. Inside, it has a few more luxuries than the LX, with heated front seats, a 10-way power driver's seat, and a moonroof.

2023 Honda Accord Touring Interior Dashboard

All Accord trims are between $400 and $760 more compared to last year's sedan. Rear air conditioning vents and more USB-C charging ports are now standard across the line. The LX starts at $29,390, squeaking in below the $30,000 threshold with the turbo engine, 17-inch wheels, and Honda Sensing driver assists all standard. Replacing the EX, the SE is priced at $31,655. The least expensive hybrid is the Accord Sport at $34,750.

Here's a full breakdown of pricing. All figures include Honda's $1,095 destination charge.

Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price Difference
Accord LX $29,390 $28,990 +$400
Accord SE/EX $31,655 $31,005 +$650
Accord Sport Hybrid $34,750 $33,990 +$760
Accord EX-L Hybrid $36,035 $35,635 +$400
Accord Sport-L Hybrid $36,470 $35,970 +$500
Accord Touring Hybrid $40,395 $39,985 +$410

Going hybrid gets you the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with Honda's dual-motor system. Horsepower is only marginally better than the turbo (204 versus 192) but torque is way up at 247 pound-feet. In our experience, the electric assist makes the Accord far better at daily commutes than the numbers suggest, providing plenty of low- and mid-range grunt. Fuel economy isn't bad either, especially for the Accord EX-L, which gets a combined rating of 48 mpg.

The hybrid Accord is also your only path to the larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and other features like leather seats, wireless phone charging, Google Built-In, and much more. Honda says over 50 percent of Accord sales are for hybrid trims.

The 2025 Honda Accord is on sale now.

