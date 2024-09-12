Pricing for the 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback starts at $28,545.

The least expensive Civic Hybrid hatch is $31,045.

A revised lineup eliminates LX for 2025, making Sport the entry-level trim.

Honda has slowly rolled out pricing for its 2025 Civic family, and we finally have information on the hatchback. It's always been pricier than the sedan, but with a revised lineup that ditches the entry-level LX and adds a hybrid powertrain, the enduring five-door costs considerably more than last year.

In fact, the only Civic Hatchback under $30,000 is the Sport. It's now the base trim, starting at $28,545. The Sport Hybrid comes next, replacing EX-L at $31,045. The Sport Touring returns as the range-topper, now packing standard hybrid power at $34,045. By comparison, the cheapest 2024 Civic LX Hatchback was $2,500 less at $26,045.

Here's a price breakdown, comparing 2025 and 2024. All prices include Honda's $1,095 destination charge.

2024 Hatchback Trim / Price 2025 Hatchback Trim / Price Difference LX / $26,045 N/A N/A Sport / $27,445 Sport / $28,545 +$1,100 EX-L / $29,745 Sport Hybrid / $31,045 +$1,300 Sport Touring / $32,545 Sport Touring Hybrid / $34,045 +$1,500

2025 brings some changes to Civic, notably a minor facelift and the aforementioned hybrid engine. It's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a dual e-motor setup, powering the front wheels with a CVT. It develops 200 horsepower, matching the performance-tuned Si while exceeding it in the torque department at 232 pound-feet. The hybrid replaces the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, which is now exclusive to the Si. If you don't want a hybrid, the Civic Sport still packs the familiar naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-pot. But horsepower falls to an even 150, and there's no manual transmission option for any Civic aside from the Si or Type R.

Honda expects 40 percent of Civic Hatchback buyers to choose one of the hybrid trims. We'll find out how accurate that estimate is soon enough—hatchbacks are shipping to dealers now.

