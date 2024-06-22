If you're planning to take your car to a race track, odds are you're probably considering some upgrades to prepare yourself. Better brake pads and high-temp fluid are good ideas, but you might want to hold off on a set of ultra-sticky track day tires, especially if you're new to driving on track.

The Tyre Reviews YouTube channel wanted to see how different a set of high-performance street tires and a set of real, specially developed track tires compare. Using a lightly upgraded BMW M3, host Jonathan Benson slapped a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires to the factory 19-inch wheels using the factory staggered tire sizes. He also sourced a set of Bridgestone RE-71RS tires in a square setup, mounted to aftermarket 18-inch wheels.

The Michelins are among the best sport-oriented street tires on the market, but it's clear even before the driving starts they're no match for the Bridgestones, which have shallower siping, stiffer sidewalls, and stickier rubber. And to no one's surprise, the Bridgestones are about three seconds quicker per lap.

But that's not the whole story. What the Michelin lacks in overall grip, it gets back in its progressiveness. It's far easier to sense what the tires are doing, and easier to tip-toe along the edge of traction. The Bridgestones have a much higher limit and aren't as easy to control when they do eventually reach their limit.

If you're new to track days, it's not the stickiest, highest-performing tire you want. Sure, your car will be more capable, but going to a track day in your street car isn't about chasing that last tenth, it's about learning. And the Michelin gives you the most space to find the limits of adhesion. Plus, they wear a bit better.