Audi brings Nardo Gray to the S6 and S7 for 2025 with the Nardo Sport Edition.

The appearance package includes black trim and interior enhancements.

Pricing starts at $94,895 for the S6 and $105,395 for the S7.

Gray cars are largely boring, with a few notable exceptions. The most exceptional of those is Nardo Gray from Audi. Now, you can have it on the S6 and S7 with the Nardo Sport Edition.

New for 2025, the package adds Audi's famous shade of gray to the exterior. To help the cars stand out further, the Nardo Sport Edition gets gloss black 21-inch wheels, a black roof, carbon fiber mirror housings, and smoked headlights. Exterior badging is also black, but the Nardo Sport Edition isn't completely devoid of color. You'll still find a kiss of red on the S emblems.

Moving inside, there's a bit more red to accompany the gray and black. Audi fits both cars with a special leather package that features red stitching on the seats. That includes a bold S logo on the upper portion and red for the quilt pattern in the inserts, and there's more red stitching on the dash, center console, steering wheel, doors, and floormats. Leather covers the dash and console, and on the S7, you get a Black Dinamica headliner, too.

The Nardo Sport Edition is purely an appearance upgrade. Under the hood is the familiar twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter mild-hybrid V-6 making 444 horsepower, going to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. In the tech department, Audi tells us all 2025 S6 and S7 models have available adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition, in addition to the plethora of driver assist systems.

The base Audi S6 comes in at $76,995 including destination. Meanwhile, the S7 starts at $86,795. The Nardo Sport Edition is only available on the range-topping Prestige trim, though. From there, the package further adds $9,700 to the S6 and $11,200 to the S7. All total, you'll spend at least $94,895 for an S6 Nardo Sport Edition and $105,395 for the S7. Both are available to order now.