Great news: The 2025 Mazda3 is cheaper than last year's model. The sedan receives a price cut while the automaker adds back the entry-level S trim for the hatchback, making both cars a bit more accessible than last year. The 2025 Mazda3 2.5 S sedan remains the entry-level base model, starting at $25,135 (all prices include the $1,185 destination charge), $220 less than before.

The 2.5 S hatchback is now the starting point for the five-door model, and it’s $740 cheaper than the entry-level 2024 hatchback that started at $26,875, with the 2025 car priced at $26,135. The rest of the hatchback lineup is $300 more expensive than before.

Mazda3 Sedan Trim 2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/ dest.)
2.5 S $25,135 $25,355
2.5 S Select Sport $26,145 $26,145
2.5 S Preferred  $27,525 $27,375
2.5 S Carbon Edition $30,595 $30,245
2.5 Carbon Turbo $33,285 $32,935
2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $36,985 $36,935

Things are similar for the sedan, which sees its price increases for the 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 Carbon Turbo, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trims. The S Select Sport price remains unchanged for 2025.

The standard engine for the 2.5 S is Mazda’s naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, making 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It’s available with a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mazda3 Hatchback Trim  2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/ dest.)
2.5 S $26,135 N/A
2.5 S Select Sport $27,175 $26,875
2.5 S Preferred  $28,875 $28,575
2.5 S Carbon Edition $31,745 $31,445
2.5 S Premium  $31,835 $31,535
2.5 Carbon Turbo  $34,435 N/A
2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $38,135 $37,835

The Mazda3 also has a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine that makes 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when running on 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on 87. The automatic transmission is the only available gearbox with the turbo engine, and all-wheel drive is standard. AWD is also available with the naturally aspirated engine on the 2.5 S Carbon Edition trim.

Mazda also provided pricing for the special exterior paint colors. Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic paint costs $595. Polymetal Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Ceramic Metallic are $450 extra.

2025 Mazda3

New for 2025 on S Select Sport packages and above is Alexa Built-In. It allows drivers to control various functions like the car’s radio, climate controls, and even smart home devices. The automaker also offers Mazda Online Navigation, capable of receiving over-the-air updates.

While the 2025 Mazda3 is a bit cheaper to start than last year, the modest price cuts arrive after hefty price increases for 2024. The 2023 Mazda3 sedan and hatch started at $23,615 and $24,615, respectively, with a $1,065 destination fee that's also increased in price.

Source: Mazda

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com