Great news: The 2025 Mazda3 is cheaper than last year's model. The sedan receives a price cut while the automaker adds back the entry-level S trim for the hatchback, making both cars a bit more accessible than last year. The 2025 Mazda3 2.5 S sedan remains the entry-level base model, starting at $25,135 (all prices include the $1,185 destination charge), $220 less than before.
The 2.5 S hatchback is now the starting point for the five-door model, and it’s $740 cheaper than the entry-level 2024 hatchback that started at $26,875, with the 2025 car priced at $26,135. The rest of the hatchback lineup is $300 more expensive than before.
|Mazda3 Sedan Trim
|2025 Price (w/ dest.)
|2024 Price (w/ dest.)
|2.5 S
|$25,135
|$25,355
|2.5 S Select Sport
|$26,145
|$26,145
|2.5 S Preferred
|$27,525
|$27,375
|2.5 S Carbon Edition
|$30,595
|$30,245
|2.5 Carbon Turbo
|$33,285
|$32,935
|2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
|$36,985
|$36,935
Things are similar for the sedan, which sees its price increases for the 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 Carbon Turbo, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trims. The S Select Sport price remains unchanged for 2025.
The standard engine for the 2.5 S is Mazda’s naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, making 191 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. It’s available with a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.
|Mazda3 Hatchback Trim
|2025 Price (w/ dest.)
|2024 Price (w/ dest.)
|2.5 S
|$26,135
|N/A
|2.5 S Select Sport
|$27,175
|$26,875
|2.5 S Preferred
|$28,875
|$28,575
|2.5 S Carbon Edition
|$31,745
|$31,445
|2.5 S Premium
|$31,835
|$31,535
|2.5 Carbon Turbo
|$34,435
|N/A
|2.5 Turbo Premium Plus
|$38,135
|$37,835
The Mazda3 also has a Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine that makes 250 hp and 320 lb-ft of torque when running on 93 octane fuel, or 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on 87. The automatic transmission is the only available gearbox with the turbo engine, and all-wheel drive is standard. AWD is also available with the naturally aspirated engine on the 2.5 S Carbon Edition trim.
Mazda also provided pricing for the special exterior paint colors. Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Machine Gray Metallic paint costs $595. Polymetal Gray Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl Mica, and Ceramic Metallic are $450 extra.
New for 2025 on S Select Sport packages and above is Alexa Built-In. It allows drivers to control various functions like the car’s radio, climate controls, and even smart home devices. The automaker also offers Mazda Online Navigation, capable of receiving over-the-air updates.
While the 2025 Mazda3 is a bit cheaper to start than last year, the modest price cuts arrive after hefty price increases for 2024. The 2023 Mazda3 sedan and hatch started at $23,615 and $24,615, respectively, with a $1,065 destination fee that's also increased in price.
Source: Mazda