Hyundai revealed the radically facelifted 2024 Sonata earlier this year, but now we have information for the version available in North America. To no big surprise, there isn't much difference between markets, save for one significant feature. Buyers in this neck of the woods can opt for all-wheel drive.

This is the first all-paw layout fitted to the Sonata, and it finally brings resolution to the Sonata AWD spy photos we captured so long ago. It's the automaker's HTRAC (Hyundai TRACtion) system not unlike that found on Hyundai SUVs, actively distributing power front or rear as needed. Buyers in colder climates will likely appreciate the all-wheel-drive grip, but those hoping for a sporty Sonata N Line AWD will be disappointed. For that matter, hybrid shoppers will miss out, too. For now at least, AWD is only available with the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Sonata North America

82 Photos

To refresh your memory, Hyundai's extensive Sonata update includes a completely new front clip with thin headlights and lots of symmetry between the grille and corner vents. There's more symmetry at the rear with new taillights in an H motif, mounted above a redesigned lower fascia. Moving inside, you'll find an updated cockpit with a pair of 12.3-inch displays (one for the driver, one for the infotainment system) fused behind a single curved screen. Drivers also have a heads-up display at their disposal, and for audiophiles, Hyundai has tweaked the 12-speaker Bose sound system.

The 2024 Sonata is offered with three engine options for North America. We've already mentioned the 2.5-liter four-pot in the standard sedan. The Sonata N Line soldiers on with a turbocharged 2.5-liter mill, and the hybrid packs a 2.0-liter engine with a single electric motor. Hyundai's official press release doesn't talk about changes to these engines, nor does it include specific horsepower ratings. We can tell you the 2023 N Line makes 290 hp, while the hybrid develops a combined 192 hp. The standard Sonata – the one now available with AWD – has 191 hp.

Hyundai Blasting Into 2024: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Debuts With Two Powertrains For US, Up To 277 HP

Similarly, pricing for the new model isn't available just yet. The base price for a 2023 Sonata SE is $26,565; the Sonata Hybrid Blue starts at $29,565 and the 2023 N Line begins at $35,940. Prices include a $1,115 destination fee, and it's safe to assume 2024 will bring at least minor increases to these figures.

Expect pricing to be announced closer to the 2024 Hyundai Sonata's on-sale date, coming late this year.