The Aurora Borealis has had quite the year, with our overactive sun creating quite the light show. Mercedes-Benz has attempted to capture that awe and wonderment by introducing a special-edition Maybach S680 that debuts today at Pebble Beach.

It’s called the Mercedes-Maybach S680 Edition Nordic Glow, and the designers at the company’s Manufaktur individualization program took inspiration from the Aurora to craft this limited-run sedan. The S680 features an exclusive two-tone paint scheme—Northern Lights Violet Metallic over Moonlight White Metallic paint—and dark chrome trim from the Maybach Night Series Design Package. Multi-spoke, 21-inch champagne-flute-style wheels add even more class.

Mercedes designers went to town on the cabin, using hand-stitched Rose Gray Nappa leather with Amethyst Grey contrast stitching throughout. This leather and stitching treatment covers the steering wheel, rear seat folding tables, and pillows. It flows together with the Manufaktur natural-grain dark walnut trim, laid in a herringbone pattern.

The Mercedes-Maybach logo adorns the high-pile floor and trunk mats, featuring Rose Gray Nappa leather piping. An “Edition Nordic Glow 1 of 50” badge sits on the center console. In the back, the Executive Rear Seat Package Plus adds heated and cooled cupholders, a refrigerator, and champagne flutes.

Mercedes will only make 50 of these sedans, all exclusive to the US market, which will reach dealers later this year with a starting price of $340,150 (the price includes the $1,150 destination charge). There’s no mention of any powertrain upgrades. The S680 features a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 engine making 621 horsepower.