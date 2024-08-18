BMW never made a wagon version of the E46-generation M3. But that hasn't stopped enthusiasts around the world from building their own by mixing and matching parts. This one looks extremely well-done, with upgraded suspension, better brakes, and lots of carbon fiber. The best part? It's for sale. 

Up for auction on Bring a Trailer out of Laguna Hills, California, this 2001 325Xi Sport Wagon has been fully transformed into an M3 Touring. It features the M3's S54 straight-six engine, rebuilt with new internals and a CSL-style carbon airbox that we're sure sounds delightful. There's a six-speed manual transmission and subframes from a donor M3. 

It's not just the drivetrain that's been modified. The bumpers, side skirts, fenders, and mirrors have all been swapped out to make this thing look like a real, factory M car. And we love it. The only things that scream aftermarket are the 19-inch two-piece Forged Club wheels and the gold-painted brake calipers, lifted from a 996-generation Porsche 911.

2001 BMW M3 Touring conversion for sale - 3
Bring a Trailer
2001 BMW M3 Touring conversion for sale - 4
Bring a Trailer

Most of the other upgrades over standard M3 fare are suspension-related. There are adjustable Bilstein PSS10 coilovers, stiffer H&R sway bars, a handful of polyurethane bushings, camber plates, and a carbon-fiber front strut brace. Inside you'll find a smattering of carbon fiber trim pieces, M striped seatbelts, and a pair of lovely Recaro Sportster CS seats.

Considering all the work put into this built and the high-quality aftermarket upgrades, it's safe to assume this home-made M3 Touring will be a bit more expensive than your average E46. But considering how special and useful this thing can be for the right enthusiast, we'd say the premium is worth it.

2001 BMW M3 Touring conversion for sale - 2
Bring a Trailer

 

More Longroof M Cars

bmw design boss m5 touring america BMW Design Boss Says The M5 Touring Is Coming To America
bmw m3 touring mid cycle refresh BMW Is Already Giving Its M3 Touring A Mid-Cycle Refresh
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Source: Bring a Trailer

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com