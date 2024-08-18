BMW never made a wagon version of the E46-generation M3. But that hasn't stopped enthusiasts around the world from building their own by mixing and matching parts. This one looks extremely well-done, with upgraded suspension, better brakes, and lots of carbon fiber. The best part? It's for sale.

Up for auction on Bring a Trailer out of Laguna Hills, California, this 2001 325Xi Sport Wagon has been fully transformed into an M3 Touring. It features the M3's S54 straight-six engine, rebuilt with new internals and a CSL-style carbon airbox that we're sure sounds delightful. There's a six-speed manual transmission and subframes from a donor M3.

It's not just the drivetrain that's been modified. The bumpers, side skirts, fenders, and mirrors have all been swapped out to make this thing look like a real, factory M car. And we love it. The only things that scream aftermarket are the 19-inch two-piece Forged Club wheels and the gold-painted brake calipers, lifted from a 996-generation Porsche 911.

Most of the other upgrades over standard M3 fare are suspension-related. There are adjustable Bilstein PSS10 coilovers, stiffer H&R sway bars, a handful of polyurethane bushings, camber plates, and a carbon-fiber front strut brace. Inside you'll find a smattering of carbon fiber trim pieces, M striped seatbelts, and a pair of lovely Recaro Sportster CS seats.

Considering all the work put into this built and the high-quality aftermarket upgrades, it's safe to assume this home-made M3 Touring will be a bit more expensive than your average E46. But considering how special and useful this thing can be for the right enthusiast, we'd say the premium is worth it.

