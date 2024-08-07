The third-generation Acura RDX gets a few minor tweaks inside and out for 2025, and it’s hard to spot the differences. This is the crossover’s second facelift since it first went on sale in 2018, getting its first makeover for 2022.

The 2025 RDX wears a new “Frameless” Diamond Pentagon grille with redesigned mesh and a slimmer bezel. Gloss-black trim is now standard alongside new Berlina Black 19-inch wheels. It’s also available in three new colors: Solar Silver Metallic, Canyon River Blue Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl, which are also available on the redesigned 2025 MDX.

Acura

The RDX with the Advance Package gets body-color lower exterior trim and multi-spoke 19-inch wheels with a Bernie Black machine finish. RDX A-Spec models receive a more aggressive black-out treatment, 20-inch wheels, and badging. The regular RDX A-Spec wears new 10-spoke wheels finished in Shark Gray. The A-Spec Advance has exclusive 20-inch wheels with a Berlina Black machine finish.

Acura redesigned the RDX’s center console, repositioning and enlarging the cup holders to accommodate the wireless charging pad, which was previously in the under-console cubby. There’s also a new widescreen mode on the standard 10.2-inch center infotainment display for the wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. RDXs with the Advance Package receive a few more premium touches like full-leather upholstery, new center console ambient lighting, and illuminated door speakers.

Acura Acura

The mildly updated RDX continues to sport the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making the same 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque as before. The brand’s 10-speed automatic transmission sits between the engine and Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system, which is standard across the range.

The 2025 RDX will begin arriving at US dealers later this month. Acura didn’t release any pricing information for the redesigned crossover, but the 2024 RDX started at $45,700 (the prices include the $1,350 destination charge). The 2024 A-Spec was priced at $51,350 and tops out with the A-Spec Advance, which cost $55,500 to start. We don't expect the 2025 model to cost too much more.