The new ZDX signifies Acura's first major step into electrification, but that's just the beginning. Acura also debuted a new concept car in Monterey alongside its first production EV, which could portend a future electric sports car.

This is the Electric Vision Design Study, and it bears a striking resemblance to the now-discontinued NSX sports car. Sculpted alongside the ZDX at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, the front is equipped with slim vertical headlights that nearly mimic the look of Acura's IMSA Prototype racer. There’s a corresponding light bar that extends across the slightly pointed nose as well, and an illuminated Acura badge on the hood – all in a fluorescent green color.

"Our Acura design team in Los Angeles is dreaming up the future of Acura Precision Crafted Performance in the EV era," notes Dave Marek, Acura's executive creative director. "This latest expression of an all-electric high-performance model is inspiring everyone in our design studio to push the boundaries ad we wanted to share the fun with our Acura fans."

Acura says that the Electric Vision Design Study provides a sneak peek at a potential sporty EV. But the company isn't confirming whether or not this concept will reach production, nor does the Electric Vision Design Study have any real power or performance figures to report.

Acura has plans to push its performance portfolio into the electric age beginning with the new ZDX Type S, which boasts 500 horsepower, and extending to future performance EVs down the line. Acura hopes to sell 300,000 EVs by the year 2030, and a significant portion of those vehicles will wear a Type S badge.

This concept would act as an excellent replacement for the recently discontinued NSX hybrid sports car. For reference, the standard NSX delivered 520 hp from its twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 hybrid setup, and the swan-song Type S model produced 600 hp. Any future electric sports cars from Acura would undoubtedly have to top those figures.