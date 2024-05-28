Acura announced pricing for its refreshed MDX crossover on Tuesday, revealing a starting MSRP of $52,250, including a $1,350 destination charge. With the bigger price tag comes a new fascia, a reworked dashboard, and new touchscreen-based infotainment, replacing the mostly-hated touchpad system in the last-gen car.

Model 2025 MDX 2024 MDX
MDX $52,250 $51,500
MDX A-Spec $62,850 $61,445
MDX Type S $76,300 $69,345

The base MDX gets a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6 paired to a 10-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels. Opting for all-wheel drive will cost you another $1,200, while going for the available Technology package will add $5,400. The package gets you things like 20-inch wheels, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and more sound deadening.

If you enjoy driving, we recommend stepping up to the MDX Type S. In addition to the 355-hp twin-turbo V-6 under the hood, it also gets 21-inch black-painted wheels with a machined finish, quad exhaust pipes, a unique diffuser piece, and four-piston Brembo brake calipers up front. For 2025 the Type S also gets the Advance package as standard, which adds 16-way power seats, heated second-row seats, and a head-up display. 

05_2025 Acura MDX A-Spec
06_2025 Acura MDX A-Spec

All 2025 model year MDXs get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in Google functionality. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The banished touchpad meant Acura had more room to put extra storage space and make better access to the charging pad.

The 2025 Acura MDX is available to order at dealers starting today.

More on the MDX

acura mdx gets new touchscreen 2024 Acura MDX Drops Laptop-Like Touchpad For Conventional Touchscreen
old acura madx is unlikely hero at moab hells revenge Old Acura MDX Is An Unlikely Hero Tackling Hell's Revenge At Moab
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com