Acura announced pricing for its refreshed MDX crossover on Tuesday, revealing a starting MSRP of $52,250, including a $1,350 destination charge. With the bigger price tag comes a new fascia, a reworked dashboard, and new touchscreen-based infotainment, replacing the mostly-hated touchpad system in the last-gen car.

Model 2025 MDX 2024 MDX MDX $52,250 $51,500 MDX A-Spec $62,850 $61,445 MDX Type S $76,300 $69,345

The base MDX gets a 290-horsepower 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V-6 paired to a 10-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels. Opting for all-wheel drive will cost you another $1,200, while going for the available Technology package will add $5,400. The package gets you things like 20-inch wheels, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and more sound deadening.

If you enjoy driving, we recommend stepping up to the MDX Type S. In addition to the 355-hp twin-turbo V-6 under the hood, it also gets 21-inch black-painted wheels with a machined finish, quad exhaust pipes, a unique diffuser piece, and four-piston Brembo brake calipers up front. For 2025 the Type S also gets the Advance package as standard, which adds 16-way power seats, heated second-row seats, and a head-up display.

All 2025 model year MDXs get a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built-in Google functionality. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The banished touchpad meant Acura had more room to put extra storage space and make better access to the charging pad.

The 2025 Acura MDX is available to order at dealers starting today.