Koenigsegg shocked the world when it announced a three-cylinder engine for the Gemera. It was a big departure for the hypercar maker, which built its reputation on V-8 engines. As it turns out, Koenigsegg will have to wait to expand its powertrain choices. There were so few Gemera buyers who opted for the twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter engine that the automaker managed to convince them to get the V-8 instead.

CEO Christian von Koenigsegg revealed the demise of the three-cylinder in an interview on the Top Gear Magazine podcast earlier this month. The company hasn’t abandoned the technology, of course. Christian said it’s continuing to work on the engine and that it might still one day end up in the Gemera (or a version of it). But the V-8 proved to be way more popular, which is a shame.

Koenigsegg’s Tiny Friendly Giant was part of a potent hybrid system that combined the 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine with three electric motors for a total output of 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet of torque. The company’s first four-seater could hit 62 miles per hour in a claimed 1.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 249 mph.

The Gemera will be V-8-only for the time being, according to Christian, who wasn’t surprised by its popularity. The twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 makes 2,300 hp and 2,028 lb-ft of twist on E85 fuel. Production is scheduled to begin later this year, with customer deliveries commencing in 2025. Koenigsegg only plans to build 300 examples.