When the Koenigsegg Gemera debuted in March 2020, the Swedish brand announced a twin-turbocharged 2.0-liter three-cylinder engine with three electric motors developing a combined 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet of torque. The company held back a secret, though. The automaker announced a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 as a second engine option while opening a factory expansion.

The V8 increases the Gemera's output to 2,300 horsepower and 2,028 pound-feet (2,750 Newton-meters) of torque when burning E85 fuel. Upgrading to the bigger engine over the three-cylinder mill adds $400,000 to the four-seat supercar's price. The eight-cylinder powerplant hooks up to Koenigsegg's nine-speed Light Speed Transmission.

The second engine option isn't the only change for the Gemera. Koenigsegg now installs traditional side mirrors rather than the cameras on the original show car. The change is because the cameras are not yet legal in all markets, like in the United States.

The Gemera also gets an optional Ghost Package. It adds an extended front splitter, S-duct, rear wing, and more aero tweaks. The modifications to the nose mean there is no longer storage space beneath the hood.

The factory expansion includes a new assembly area, customer lounge, experience center, offices, event space, showroom, retail spaces, and additional warehouses. Koenigsegg is also building an on-site test track there.

While the factory expansion is complete, the first Gemera customer deliveries aren't estimated to start until 2025. Koenigsegg plans to build 300 of them.

In March 2022, Koenigsegg showed off the first drivable prototype of the Gemera. At that point, the three-cylinder was only capable of revving to around 4,500 rpm. In the final form, it should be able to hit 8,500 rpm.

Koenigsegg estimates the three-cylinder Gemera can reach 62 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, and the company figures it can reach 249 mph. It has features like all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering, and torque vectoring. The hybrid three-cylinder model's battery pack provides up to 31 miles of electric motoring.

By supercar standards, the Gemera has a surprisingly luxurious interior. There are amenities like four heated seats, eight cupholders (some of which are heated and cooled), front and rear infotainment screens, three-zone climate control, and front and rear wireless device chargers.