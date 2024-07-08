Not to be confused with the TVR Chimaera, the Koenigsegg Chimera is even rarer. There's only one in the world and it traces its roots to the Agera RS. However, the donor car has undergone substantial modifications since the hypercar is now rocking the Jesko's engine. In addition, it borrows the simulated manual transmission from the CC850.

Top Gear had the opportunity to get up close with the one-off machine owned by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. Not content with having a "mundane" 1-of-25 Agera RS, the former rally driver asked Koenigsegg whether it could turn his prized possession into a truly unique car. That's how the Chimera was born, complete with a twin-turbo V-8 that makes 1,280 horsepower on pump fuel. Switch to E85 and the 5.0-liter engine unleashes a mighty 1,600 hp.

The car keeps getting better the more we learn about it. Compared to the Jesko, it weighs about 220 pounds less. The Chimera tips the scales at a remarkably low 2,855 pounds. While the nine-speed automatic is the same one found in the Jesko, the unique build has a six-speed gated manual from the CC850.

You can artificially row your own gears, and there's even a clutch pedal for extra driver engagement. The driver can even stall the car, as demonstrated by Christian von Koenigsegg. The CC850 offers the choice between a fully automatic mode and the manual, but there's another way to change gears in the Chimera. Of the two cars, it's the only one to feature shift paddles behind the steering wheel. However, that'll change since the CC850 will also be available to order with shift paddles.

You can imagine it wasn't exactly a walk in the park to fuse three cars into one, especially since the Agera is much older, dating back to 2010. The electronics had to be revamped to make the new and existing parts work harmoniously. The batteries are not where they used to be anymore and the original cable harnesses are all gone.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem also happens to have a Jesko and a CC850 on order, with Koenigsegg's head honcho calling him a "long-term client." The top brass admits it financially makes more sense to just buy a brand new car with this hardware rather than modify an existing vehicle. There won't be another car exactly like the Chimera but the Swedish brand is open to the idea of spicing things up should deep-pocketed buyers want that.

The "Chimera" name makes perfect sense considering it takes after a monster in Greek mythology that had a lion's head, a goat's body, and a serpent's tail. Koenigsegg's latest gem is also a hybrid but not in a boring kind of way. The Agera RS branding is gone but the VIN is the same.

Koenigsegg is not the first exotic brand to upgrade an existing car and even give it a new name. There are countless Pagani Zondas based on older vehicles but with more powerful engines, improved aerodynamics, and other upgrades.