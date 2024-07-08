Koenigsegg just unveiled the one-of-a-kind Chimera but it's not neglecting an old promise it made about the Jesko. Although a top-speed run has yet to happen, the math is looking good. A chassis dyno test has revealed the Jesko Absolut surpassed 311 mph (500 km/h) before hitting the rev limiter in ninth gear. It suggests there's room for even more speed waiting to be unlocked.

The disclosure was made by the man himself–Christian von Koenigsegg–during a Top Gear podcast. Why hasn't a top-speed run been conducted yet with an actual car? Two reasons: finding the right tires and an empty stretch of the road long enough for the Jesko Absolut to stretch its legs. The company's head honcho said he hopes it "will happen soon," without providing a more accurate timetable.

When the Jesko Absolute debuted in March 2020, Koenigsegg said it would be the fastest car the Swedish brand would ever make. The exotic marque has promised to smash the 300-mph barrier and potentially surpass the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport's 304.77 mph. Although the car's maximum capabilities haven't been tested yet, it has a few records under its belt. It's the fastest production car to 250 mph and 400 km/h. In addition, no other vehicle can beat it in the 0-250-0 mph and 0-400-0 km/h tests.

As to where the Jesko Absolut could unleash its mighty 1,578 horsepower and 1,106 pound-feet of torque, Christian von Koenigsegg wouldn't divulge. He did suggest it's likely going to be a closed-off section of a public road. Perhaps the Autobahn?

The glorious highway has already served as the venue for a couple of 257-mph runs with the Bugatti Chiron without closing down the highway. Of course, hitting over 300 mph is a lot more difficult. There's also the issue of Koenigsegg getting permission from the German authorities to have a section of the Autobahn all to itself.

We'll remind you the Agera RS reached 285 mph on a public road back in 2017. A customer-owned car averaged 277.9 mph on two runs of a closed 11-mile section of the Nevada highway with factory driver Niklas Lilja behind the wheel.

The Chiron SS piloted by Andy Wallace reached 304.77 mph in 2019 at the Ehra-Lessien test track in Germany. We should point out that wasn't a record certified by Guinness since the high-speed run was performed in a single direction.