Lanzante's latest creation toes the line between race car and road car. Two Porsche 935 owners approached the aftermarket specialist with a unique request: Converting their track-only 911s into road-legal vehicles. After 18 months of development, the pair debuted at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Porsche unveiled the new 935 at the 2018 Rennsport Reunion. Based on the 911 GT2 RS, the track-only 935 featured a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-fix engine making 700 horsepower. Porsche only made 77 examples, but they were supposed to stay on the track.

The development process took 18 months, resulting in Lanzante making numerous upgrades to the 935, which Porsche introduced with a wider stance and a streamlined and extended rear end.

The aftermarket specialist gave the Porsche a unique suspension setup, upgraded brakes, a hand brake, and new wheels. It also integrated bespoke headlights, a necessity for road use, into the aerodynamic body with tailor-made electronics to run it all. Lanzante designed its enhancements to look like the car's original equipment, finishing one in a modern interpretation of the Martini livery and the other with a red-and-white Marlboro chevron design.

The 935s are just two of the cars Lanzante brought to the festival. It also showed off its rotary-swapped McLaren P1 GTR drift car and its new TAG Championship 911, complete with an actual Formula 1 engine.