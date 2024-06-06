Lanzante is back with another 930 Turbo creation. This one, dubbed the TAG Championship, is lighter and more powerful than the previous iteration of the unique British-built restomod. The company is building just three examples of the new Porsche, each representing one of McLaren’s three Formula 1 wins in the 1980s, which will be unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The three cars will pack raced-used examples of the twin-turbocharged 1.5-liter V-6 TAG TTE P01 Formula 1 engine. Cosworth re-engineered and built the units, upgrading the pistons, valves, and cams while installing lightweight titanium turbochargers, which McLaren certified. The car also has a new airbox, improved cooling, and an upgraded exhaust system.

The new hardware and a fresh ECU from Cosworth increase the engine’s output to 625 horsepower and allows it to 10,250 rpm, more than Lanzante’s earlier car. It channels the power to the wheels through a modified 993-generation six-speed manual transmission with bespoke ratios, allowing the 911 to reach 200 miles per hour.

Stopping power comes from upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes with four-piston calipers front and rear, which hide behind the 18-inch magnesium and carbon wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber.

In addition to the increased power, Lanzante trimmed some weight using carbon fiber for the hood, doors, wings, roofs, bumpers, and front splitter. It now tips the scales at 2,028 pounds, about 948 lbs less than the original donor car.

Lanzante also stripped the interior to save weight, eliminating the electric mirrors and windows. However, it didn’t remove all the creature comforts one would want—the builder did install a lightweight climate control system. Passengers sit in lightweight Recaro seats with six-point harnesses while the driver gets to grip a suede steering wheel.

There's no mention of price for the TAG Championship, though it's safe to assume that with all of the bespoke bodywork and an irreplaceable engine, it won't be cheap.