It's been a minute since we saw the Toyota Supra GRMN. The company is taking its time bringing the upgraded performance version to life, but we noticed something recently on a prototype lapping the Nurburgring. Is that a different spoiler on the decklid?

We have eyes on the ground at the Green Hell where a GRMN is turning laps, and the driver isn't holding anything back. It enters the corner with the slightest of drifts, but as it passes, we see what looks like a swan neck spoiler at the back.

It's flatter and looks a touch larger compared to other GRMN prototypes we've seen, leading us to wonder if the ultimate high-performance Supra will have other options for even more performance.

Regardless of the wing, we're expecting serious BMW firepower under the hood. That comes in the form of the twin-turbocharged S58 inline-six, which develops up to 543 horsepower in the M4 CSL. Would BMW let Toyota have that much oomph for its sports car? That seems unlikely, but a Supra with 473 hp and a six-speed manual transmission—a combination BMW already has sitting on a shelf—sounds like a supremely entertaining Supra GRMN.

Toyota Supra GRMN Spy Photo

There will be some aerodynamic changes as well. We see camouflage wrap still covering the front of this prototype, concealing a more aggressive front fascia with winglets, larger intakes, and a more pronounced chin spoiler. Camo at the back is limited to just the spoiler and the top of the decklid, though honestly, we're not sure what Toyota is trying to hide here.

We think Toyota will debut the Supra GRMN before 2024 is out, though an exact timeframe is still a mystery. Expect a price likely north of $70,000 when it arrives.